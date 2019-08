Le message valorisant de Ciara à sa fille vous encouragera à poursuivre vos rêves

View this post on Instagram

Baby Girl, You will be able to do anything you put your mind to if you simply believe! Never walk in a room thinking of what you can’t do because of your gender! If you think it, it’s possible. If you dream it, it’s possible. If you believe it, it’s possible. It’s that simple. There’s only a small handful of female owners of any Major League Sports team, and I’m proud to be one of them! You are next Baby Girl! I have no doubt that by the time you’re my age, there will be many more! Go Si Si mama! ...And to every girl in this world, you can do anything you want to do and be anything you want to be! It truly possible if you believe. #WhyNotYou #GirlGang