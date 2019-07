Denise Richards, des Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, se joint à la distribution de BH90210, naturellement

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for including me T❤️ .... and having me part of @bh90210 journey 🙏🏻💕talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210 ❤️ love all of you guys 😘 #Repost @torispelling ・・・ Such a fun night last night @bh90210 style... - All work and no play makes the #bh90210 cast no fun... So last night, the cast, producers, fab costume designer @mandiline , my hair bestie @laurarugetti , and some of our spouses went to a much needed group hangout to celebrate our friend & producer @ruthannesecunda22 belated birthday and to just all share some good food, wine, and conversations together ( you were missed @jason_priestley and @snowboardercollie )as we enter our final week of filming ( well, for this season) of @bh90210 . - Had a great evening with an amazing view at @liftbarandgrill in Coal Harbor in Vancouver. Such a spectacular view of the harbor and the 1st night of #celebrationoflights . - Can’t believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday. It’s been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past. As @ianziering pointed out it’s been like summer camp! An experience I’ll never forget and treasure forever. Can’t wait till we film Season 2! - We premiere August 7th on @foxtv . - So glad our “family” is back together! #bettertogether #vancouver #beverlyhills #beverlyhills90210 . - Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards