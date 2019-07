Le prince William fait des câlins au cours d’une visite dans un hôpital de Londres

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Joyce and Evelyn @RoyalMarsden for sneaking upstairs for a hug with The Duke of Cambridge! The Duke, President of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, was visiting The Royal Marsden in Chelsea to learn about the psychological support being offered to staff, patients and their families. Visit our profile to read the stories of some of the staff and patients The Duke met today. The Royal Marsden is the largest and most comprehensive cancer centre in Europe, treating and seeing over 50,000 NHS and private patients every year.