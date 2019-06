Kevin Hart révèle la vraie raison pour laquelle il ne laisse pas Tiffany Haddish lui rembourser ses 300 $

View this post on Instagram

I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me 😂😂😂😂....What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!! I’m dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie “Night School” was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th