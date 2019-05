Sofia Richie souhaite un bon anniversaire à son "meilleur ami", Scott Disick

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady