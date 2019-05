Nikki Reed partage une photo d'elle nue de sa grossesse pour la fête des mères

View this post on Instagram

Motherhood changed me forever. It is the greatest thing I’ve ever known. Growing a human, birthing a human and raising a human takes a village, and I am forever grateful for the women who make up this village. I lean on you, I call on you, I am here for you as you are for me. Being a mama is my favorite thing in the world. I am more proud of this kid than I am of anything else in my life. It kicks my ass and makes me love deeper than I ever knew I could. I am eternally grateful for this journey and all the beautiful Mamas who inspire me everyday.