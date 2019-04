Ciara et Russell Wilson fêtent les deux ans de leur fille, Sienna, avec Elmo

View this post on Instagram

Oh my little Sassy Sunshine! 2 going on 20 is what you really are today! You are the perfect little girl I’ve always hoped for! The independence and opinion you have already just makes me smile! I’m so proud of you and I’m so excited to keep watching you grow! I love you so much! #HappyBirthday Princess Sienna #2Years❤️ @DangeRussWilson