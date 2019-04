Camila Cabello, Anne Hathaway et d'autres stars réagissent à Notre-Dame de Paris en flammes

View this post on Instagram

I’m on a plane right now, feeling such an extraordinarily extreme sense of sadness. This photo was from the first time I visited Notre Dame as an adult. I hesitated to even post this photo since I look like an asshole IG influencer, but I have had a deep love for Paris, and Notre Dame is the heart of this city. Every time I’ve walked inside, I’ve felt like I was a part of history and my heart is fully breaking knowing that this monumental cathedral is being torn apart. We are so lucky to be able to preserve history whether it be art, architecture etc. Appreciate history when you have the chance, you never know what can happen. I want to ramble more, but I’m going to stop myself. #notredame