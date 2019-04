Justin Bieber va être papa : poisson d'avril ou pas ?

View this post on Instagram

I’m thrilled and finally able to share with all of you—I’ve written a book! 🙈😬🙈This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn’t even know I could go. Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it—I can’t wait to hear what you think. XX Jen #BlessYourHeart Update: Thank you for being so happy for me. Your sweetness makes me feel 🙈😬 🔥 for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool’s. ♥️♥️♥️