Vous ne devinerez jamais l'ingrédient que Bella Thorne utilise pour se teindre les cheveux

For everyone harassing yes it’s beer. It naturally lightens ur hair and people say it’s good for u 😍 my next film my hair has to be hunny blonde, saving me a trip to the salon 💇 in my book I talk about the tips and tricks the ups and downs and the very low lows. Order the book right now and I might hand deliver u a case of beer 😍😏😵🤫 #thelifeofawannabemogul