Les sœurs de Louis Tomlinson, Phoebe et Daisy, pleurent Félicité après son décès

Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are. You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die. Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many. I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle. You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister 👼🏼