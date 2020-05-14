Some things are better left unsaid...publicly, at least.

Nikki Bella has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, even when it comes to things that others might see as a little too personal. Take her and Artem Chigvintsev's sex life, for example!

In one episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki dished to her twin Brie Bella about her bedroom antics with her professional dancer love. Apparently, Artem was not too pleased with this admission, as he explained to Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson).

"So, the podcast about our sex life," Artem began in the bonus clip above. "I don't know, I want to talk to you about it because I feel like, you know, some things should stay, I think, private."

Bryan revealed that this is something he's had to deal with in his own relationship; however, over time, he's come to understand that Brie and Nikki's candor is a huge part of who they are.