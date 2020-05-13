Kris Jenner's brood knows a thing or two about clapbacks.

Being one of the most famous families in the world, the Kardashian-Jenners are used to others sounding off on their personal lives. However, this doesn't mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars don't stand up for themselves.

Case in point: Today, Kourtney Kardashian once again shut down speculation that she was pregnant with her fourth child. After posting a photo of herself reading in a bikini, users began speculating that the Poosh.com founder was displaying a baby bump. In fact, one poster even declared, "SHE'S PREGNANT."

It didn't take long for Kourt to weigh in on the speculation.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney responded.

Khloe Kardashian is also prone to standing up for herself and her loved ones on social media. Whether she's shutting down rumors on Twitter or clearing the air on Instagram, the Good American mogul will not be pushed around.

This goes for Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner too! Thus, we've collected all these epic moments for our readers to peruse.

For a closer look at the famous family's best clapbacks to date, be sure to scroll through the images below. You know you want to!