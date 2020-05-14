Could more Jonas babies be on the way?

On Wednesday, Kevin Jonas virtually stopped by E! News co-host Scott Tweedie's Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive chat, the "Sucker" artist opened up about the new music he and his brothers are dropping tomorrow, May 15.

The first new track, titled "X," may be familiar to Jonas Brothers fans as it lives in the credits of their Happiness Continues documentary. Thus, the oldest Jonas said they're "really pumped" about this song's release.

"It's awesome, it's a collaboration as well with Karol G," Kevin told E!. "I'm the most excited about this song coming out. I've been waiting a long time."

Furthermore, Kevin teased that there will be a few surprises that go along with the single's release. Of course, "X" isn't the only song dropping Friday as the Jonas Brothers will also be releasing "Five More Minutes."

As E! readers may recall, the pop group debuted this song at the 2020 Grammys. And it seems that the romantic tune is a favorite of the Jonas Sisters, especially Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.