The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that hasn't stopped Laverne Cox from celebrating fashion's biggest night.

On Monday, the Orange Is the New Black actress caught up with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and revealed how she's celebrating the indefinitely postponed event. As E! readers surely know, before the Met Gala was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the famed fashion event was scheduled to take place tonight in New York City.

This year's gala theme, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 150th anniversary. Thus, Cox donned vintage Thierry Mugler for her exclusive chat with Sylvester.

"The reason that I'm wearing vintage Thierry Mugler is that the theme for this year's Met Gala is supposed to be 'About Time: Fashion and Duration,'" the 47-year-old actress explained. "And so, apart of the idea of the exhibit, they were going to be looking at fashion through time and looking at how fashion can be cyclical."