23 Times Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids Were Scene Stealers on Social Media!

Nothing beats family!

Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross come from high profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise little ones in Hollywood. In case you were unaware, the "Pieces of Me" singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from her previous marriage) and daughter Jagger Snow Ross. And, as the married twosome announced late last month, they're pregnant with a baby boy. 

Although the Simpson-Ross household is a modern one, it appears they're navigating life with two (almost three) kids just fine. How do we know this? From social media, of course!

In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are total scene stealers on Instagram. Recently, both Bronx and Jagger gave adorable reactions during the gender reveal for baby no. 3. 

For a closer look at Bronx and Jagger's cutest online moments, take a peek at the photos below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Ashlee and Evan's kids' cutest pics:

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Silly Faces

"Happiest Mother's Day to you my beautiful," Evan writes alongside this family photo. "You are pure love. I'm the luckiest man. You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined! .... & now we have another on the way"

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Brush! Brush! Brush!

"CLEAN," Evan declares.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Model in the Making

"Styled by Jagger!" Ashlee writes on Instagram.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Dress Up Time!

"DADDY & MAMA's hats," Ashlee gushes next to this pic of Jagger.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Snowy Smiles

Bronx and Jagger strike very different poses for this holiday family photo!

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Style Icon

Ashlee and Evan's little one is a natural in front of the camera!

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Disney Darling

"Happy Birthday my baby girl!" Ashlee notes next to this photo of Jagger in a Snow White costume.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Dad of the Year

"Thank you for being the most loving dad, always taking our family on amazing adventures, making us laugh, and keeping everyday fun. We love you so much. Happy Fathers Day to the love of my life @realevanross," the "Pieces of Me" singer expresses online.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Twins!

Ashlee and Jagger match perfectly in this mother-daughter photo.

Jagger Ross, Bronx Wentz

Instagram

Brother and Sister Goals

These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Messy Hair, Don't Care

Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Piggyback Rides and Pigtails

Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Sassy Sunglasses

Just goes to show that her future is so bright! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Quality Time with Pops

Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Like Father Like Daughter

Little quality time goes a long way. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Simply the Cutest

Flying high in the sky like the angel she is! 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Disney Days

Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland. 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Holiday Family Festivities

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household! 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Family Boat Trips

Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do! 

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Kissy Face with Mama

Pucker up for the cameras, ladies! 

Jagger Ross

Instagram

Costume Goals

The cutest little mini-me there ever was! 

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Smile for the Camera

Going old school for the gram!

Don't forget to congratulate Ashlee and Evan about their baby news on social media! We know we will.

Catch up on every episode of E!'s Ashlee + Evan here!

(This story was originally published on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.)

