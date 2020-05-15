von Alyssa Ray | Übersetzt von | Fr., Mai. 15, 2020 00:00
Nothing beats family!
Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross come from high profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise little ones in Hollywood. In case you were unaware, the "Pieces of Me" singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from her previous marriage) and daughter Jagger Snow Ross. And, as the married twosome announced late last month, they're pregnant with a baby boy.
Although the Simpson-Ross household is a modern one, it appears they're navigating life with two (almost three) kids just fine. How do we know this? From social media, of course!
In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are total scene stealers on Instagram. Recently, both Bronx and Jagger gave adorable reactions during the gender reveal for baby no. 3.
For a closer look at Bronx and Jagger's cutest online moments, take a peek at the photos below!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Ashlee and Evan's kids' cutest pics:
"Happiest Mother's Day to you my beautiful," Evan writes alongside this family photo. "You are pure love. I'm the luckiest man. You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined! .... & now we have another on the way"
"CLEAN," Evan declares.
"Styled by Jagger!" Ashlee writes on Instagram.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
"DADDY & MAMA's hats," Ashlee gushes next to this pic of Jagger.
Bronx and Jagger strike very different poses for this holiday family photo!
Ashlee and Evan's little one is a natural in front of the camera!
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
"Happy Birthday my baby girl!" Ashlee notes next to this photo of Jagger in a Snow White costume.
"Thank you for being the most loving dad, always taking our family on amazing adventures, making us laugh, and keeping everyday fun. We love you so much. Happy Fathers Day to the love of my life @realevanross," the "Pieces of Me" singer expresses online.
Ashlee and Jagger match perfectly in this mother-daughter photo.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that.
Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better.
Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down!
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books.
Just goes to show that her future is so bright!
Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool!
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
Little quality time goes a long way.
Flying high in the sky like the angel she is!
Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland.
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household!
Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do!
Pucker up for the cameras, ladies!
Zum Weiterlesen siehe unten
The cutest little mini-me there ever was!
Going old school for the gram!
Don't forget to congratulate Ashlee and Evan about their baby news on social media! We know we will.
Catch up on every episode of E!'s Ashlee + Evan here!
(This story was originally published on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.)
Wir und unsere Werbepartner setzen auf dieser Webseite Cookies ein, um unser Online-Angebot zu verbessern, Analysen durchzuführen, Werbung zu personalisieren, den Erfolg von Werbekampagnen zu messen und um Ihre Präferenzen zu speichern. Indem Sie die Website nutzen, akzeptieren Sie die Verwendung dieser Cookies. Weitere Informationen zu den verwendeten Cookies und zu deren Deaktivierung erhalten Sie in unserer Cookie-Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?