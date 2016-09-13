Bella Hadid posiert halbnackt auf neuem Magazin-Cover

Aber wir sind ganz sicher, dass Yolanda das verstehen wird. Alle ihre drei Kinder (Bella, Gigi Hadid und Anwar Hadid) sind in ihre Fußstapfen getreten und ins Modelbusiness gestartet. Aber Yolanda erinnert ihre Kinder auch stets daran, dass das Modeln nicht das Wichtigste auf der Welt ist.

"I remember taking Gigi to New York City, and before we went to an agency, she looked at me and said, 'But what if none of the agencies want me?'" sagte der frühere Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star in einem Interview mit dem Glamour Magazin. "I said, 'Well, that's great. You're going to school any way to study criminal psychology at the New School, so it doesn't really matter. If you can have a side career in modeling while you're studying that would be great. But if not, that's OK too.'"