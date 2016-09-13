Bella Hadid posiert halbnackt auf neuem Magazin-Cover

Bella Hadid schreitet auf der Karriereleiter weiter voran.
Die 19-jährige ziert das neueste Cover des Flare Magazins und posiert halbnackt in mehreren Fotos.
Die schwarz-weißen Bilder zeigen Bella mit nassen Haaren und leichtem Make-up. Sie trägt zwar auch einige Outfits - zum Beispiel ein Calvin Klein for Urban Outfitters Top, einen Rock und eine Jacke - aber in der Fotostrecke geht es doch hauptsächlich um ihre Kurven, ihr Dekolletée oder ihre nackten Beine.
Die Publikation schreibt: "The dark-haired beauty with the feline features is one of the most in-demand models and proved that she's got the goods in our smouldering Herb Ritts-inspired photo shoot."
Oben ohne zu posieren ist nichts Neues für das Model.
Anfang des Jahres grüßte Bella ihre Mutter Yolanda Hadid mit einem sehr freizügiges Foto bei Instagram, das sie bei einem Projekt mit den Fotografen Russell James und Stylistin Elizabeth Sulcer zeigte.
Auf dem Bild trug sie nur Unterwäsche und schrieb: "Sorry mama."
Aber wir sind ganz sicher, dass Yolanda das verstehen wird. Alle ihre drei Kinder (Bella, Gigi Hadid und Anwar Hadid) sind in ihre Fußstapfen getreten und ins Modelbusiness gestartet. Aber Yolanda erinnert ihre Kinder auch stets daran, dass das Modeln nicht das Wichtigste auf der Welt ist.
"I remember taking Gigi to New York City, and before we went to an agency, she looked at me and said, 'But what if none of the agencies want me?'" sagte der frühere Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star in einem Interview mit dem Glamour Magazin. "I said, 'Well, that's great. You're going to school any way to study criminal psychology at the New School, so it doesn't really matter. If you can have a side career in modeling while you're studying that would be great. But if not, that's OK too.'"
Während ihrer Kindheit versuchte Yolanda sogar, sie vom Modeln abzuhalten.
"I always felt that I didn't want the world to judge her on the way she looks", erklärte Yolanda. "I always had a very strong sense that I wanted both my girls to develop as real people and who they are individually as women, rather than being judged on their [looks]. I think that's really damaging for any child. I always felt very strongly about that, and I was very strict."
