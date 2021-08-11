The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Jacob Elordi Break Down That Onscreen Love Triangle

What happens in the booth, stays in the booth—and no, these co-stars are not kissing and telling!

The Kissing Booth 3 stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi exclusively broke down their onscreen chemistry to E! News, and it's safe to say neither of them can relate to alter egos Elle Evan (King) and Noah Flynn (Elordi) in the third film. Elle struggles to pick a college, while her feelings for longtime boyfriend Noah subside as she grows closer to Marco Peña (Taylor Zakhar Perez) following their dance competition victory.

"I am not a love triangle type of lady, but I totally get why it works in the movies, it's so exciting to watch," King joked of relating to Elle.

If Elordi ever found himself in a similar situation IRL, he would "just leave" the relationship. "It's quite blatant," the actor added. "There's a line in a song that's like, ‘It's me or the other man, and if you have to choose, I suggest you choose the other man' or something like that. I feel like that, like if you have to make a decision, your mind is made up, or my mind is made up, if I were in that situation."