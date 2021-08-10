Proof the Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is About to Start Filming

Weitere : Shay Mitchell Shares Thoughts on Marriage, "PLL" Reboot & More

Got a secret. Can you keep it? It seems Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa can't.

The stars of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot, which will feature Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco, have officially arrived in Upstate New York for the start of production. How do we know this? Well, on Aug. 10, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed this to be true with a new picture from set.

"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa, who is best known for creating Riverdale for The CW, wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."

This update comes two weeks after Madison was confirmed as one of the leads of the rebooted series, now called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Per the announcement, the 21-year-old actress will play Imogen, who is "a true survivor."