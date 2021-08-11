Proof That Teyana Taylor's Daughters Junie and Rue Shumpert Are Her Mini-Mes

They got it from their mama!
Teyana Taylor's adorable daughters, Junie and Rue Shumpert, are already identical to their model mother. While Junie no doubt has inherited Teyana's personality—the tot is seen jokingly threatening to kick dad Iman Shumpert out of the house in the hilarious trailer for We Got Love Teyana & Iman—baby Rue has been showing off her infectious smile with her own Instagram page.
Junie, born in Dec. 2015, and Rue, born in Sept. 2020, both share their parents' striking good looks and humor. However, it's not all fun and games with the family of four.
Multi-hyphenate talent Teyana has been an open book when it comes to her parenting skills and subsequent frustrations raising two girls. As the Maxim "Sexiest Woman Alive" honoree cried in the teaser for her new E! reality series, "You don't even know what mothers are going through." She added, "We're going through so much."
Teyana even revealed that being on the family reality show is to capture her daughters' childhoods.
"My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school," Teyana told Maxim in June 2021. "Usually my lens is on everybody else. It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good."
Teyana's tenacity has certainly paid off: Junie became the face of her own children's clothing line in May 2020 with brand JuJu Beez, and the mini-mogul is on her way to being a powerhouse entrepreneur like her mom. "Guess what's coming soon....FINALLY?!!! JUJU BEEZ CLOTHING!!" Teyana captioned the announcement. "Omg my lady bug @babyjunie4 is getting so big. I'm tryna figure out who she think she is?!!!"
Junie even has an eponymous lifestyle website, Junie's World. "The Characteristics of Junie: Are a magnificently wonderful mixture of reds, yellows & blues equaling a brown as rich as the soil," her Instagram page wrote in May 2020. "My prominent cheekbones stand proud at attention saluting the sun, while my tight black curly coils sit strong and confident. All the while, my beautiful brown eyes gaze through open doors leading to a world of possibilities! These are the Makings of me...JUNIE BEE!!"
Get to know Junie and Rue with their cutest pics below!