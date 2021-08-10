Christina Applegate Shares Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Weitere : Christina Applegate Geeks Out Over Hollywood WOF Star

Christina Applegate is opening up about her "tough road" after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actress, who shares daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, took to Twitter early Tuesday, Aug. 10, to send a message about her health. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she began. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Applegate, 49, has been very vocal about her health journey over the years, sharing that she underwent a double mastectomy in 2008 to beat breast cancer. In 2017, Applegate had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she told Today at the time. "That's how I've taken control of everything."