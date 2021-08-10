See Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo's Heated Confrontation on The Bachelorette Finale

"I'm done. I'm f--king done."
Welll, it turns out that Katie Thurston wasn't quite done with frontrunner Greg Grippo after he blindsided her by quitting the show in The Bachelorette's penultimate episode on Aug. 2, with their breakup going on to divide Bachelor Nation. But if you thought their conversations leading up to his exit were intense, they paled in comparison to their sitdown during the three-hour finale on Monday night.
Though they hadn't spoken at all prior to their time on the couch, Katie was definitely prepared to speak her mind when Greg, who received her first impression rose, joined her on stage.
"There is part of me that has this anger and sadness," Katie told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe prior to Greg's arrival. "It was disappointing to see the way I was spoken to when I was trying...to save our relationship. To watch him talk down to me and twice walk away from me, that's not a man."
Talk about setting the tone.
Of course, Katie's less than rosy reaction to seeing Greg for the first time wasn't too surprising considering the 30-year-old Bachelorette seemingly accused Greg of gaslighting her in an Instagram Story she posted shortly after the episode featuring his departure aired.
And it turns out that was just the appetizer before the finale's main course, which featured Katie refusing to even hug Greg, 28, when they were reunited for the first time.
"I don't even know where to start," Katie said. "I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged in our journey together. For that hometown to go as perfectly as it did until the very end and for you to do a 180…I feel like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape because you were never ready for an engagement."
While Greg denied Katie's claim that he wasn't ready to propose, replying, "I'm so confused as to why you would think that," the Bachelorette was ready to present her case.
"I fill a hole in your heart and yet you treated me the way you did?" Katie said. "You spoke down to me, you say you love me, you didn't even bother to say goodbye…I don't think you know what love is because that was a time where I needed you the most and you ran away."
Katie then went on to accuse Greg of going on the show for career opportunities when talking about the "anger" she felt watching the season back and "seeing that way you treated me, using me to get the experience, the exposure—dare I say the acting practice?—at my expense? It was pretty good until the end when you f--ked it up and you ran away."
Greg, laughing, responded, "I'm so sorry. I hate to break it to you, listen, as much as I wish I was, I'm not Meryl Streep. I'm no Meryl Streep."
Katie then clarified she had no issue with an aspiring actor going on the show, but "the problem is if you're acting with me," she clarified. "I really don't know if I actually know who Greg is. "
What the Bachelorette did know, however, was that she felt Greg was gaslighting her in their final conversation before his exit, accusing him of that when he said he was "passionate."
"That's how you speak to your potential future wife?" she retorted, describing Greg as "rude and dramatic" in his final moments on the show. "Gaslighting is when you try to make someone else feel like it's their fault."
Greg then apologized, telling Katie, "I'm sorry for the way things ended between us. It was a tough environment to be in...I'm sorry for making you feel like that. I wish I could go back then and change how I communicated my feelings. In that moment, my head was in just a million places at once. I, truthfully, really didn't want to leave in that moment, I didn't know what to do."
The former couple weren't done breaking down their breakup just yet, with Greg explaining he felt Katie was playing the role of the Bachelorette with him toward the end of their journey.
"A relationship is a two-way street," he said. "Yes, I know you're the Bachelorette. But that doesn't put you any higher in this relationship or me any lower. I emptied my heart out to you on that couch and all I got was just a pat on the back after it. I just wanted something real at the end of the day."
For Katie, it was pretty simple: "If you really loved me...you would've stayed and you didn't."
Greg then countered, "You knew what I needed to hear if you wanted me. At this point, let's face the facts, if it was me, you would've stopped me. And I knew that."
But the Bachelorette had the last word, saying, "My person was not Greg and when Greg left, so did everything I felt for him."
Fortunately, Katie was able to find her happy ending, accepting Blake Moynes' proposal by finale's end.