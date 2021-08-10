All the Details on Bachelorette Katie Thurston's Engagement Ring From Blake Moynes

Weitere : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

Will you accept this final rose?

After a whirlwind and sometimes windy road to find love on season 17 of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston's journey has officially come to a close. In fact, the reality TV personality is getting her fairytale ending and walking away with a future husband and massive diamond ring from Neil Lane.

Drum roll, please! The 30-year-old star is engaged to Blake Moynes.

Of course, cameras captured the couple's magical engagement during the finale of the long-running ABC show. And the proposal wouldn't be complete without all of the dazzling details about Katie's breathtaking engagement ring.

Neil Lane tells E! News that the star's one-of-a-kind sparkler, which is "handmade in platinum," features a large oval-shaped diamond that "is centrally set within a crown motif and a hidden diamond halo."

Additionally, the band is adorned with "over 90 smaller round diamonds for a total weight of three carats."