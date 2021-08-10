Send It in Style With Loverboy's Terez Activewear Collection

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only thing that goes better with a hot summer's day than an ice cold Loverboy sparkling hard tea? The cocktail brand's new collaboration with cult-favorite activewear brand Terez!

Featuring eight colorful and functional activewear styles inspired by Loverboy's popular, RTD spritzes and Sparkling Hard Teas, this collection is the key to having an endless summer.

If you are obsessed with Loverboy's cocktails thanks to binge-watching Bravo's Summer House, starring Amanda Batula, Loverboy's co-founder and creative director, you're not alone. Thanks to this collection, you'll have a designated outfit to take you from the gym to getting tipsy at the beach.

"We felt that Terez already embodied our same vision when it came to the use of bright, vibrant colors and designs, but they also share similar values--spreading positivity, living life to the fullest, and celebrating every moment, big and small," Amanda explained. "Working together was a no-brainer and the design process was seamless. At Loverboy, health and wellness is extremely important to us - it's what helped conceptualize our brand in creating better-for-you beverages that are low in calories, no added sugars, and are gluten-free."