Send It in Style With Loverboy's Terez Activewear Collection

The only thing that goes better with a hot summer's day than an ice cold Loverboy sparkling hard tea? The cocktail brand's new collaboration with cult-favorite activewear brand Terez!
Featuring eight colorful and functional activewear styles inspired by Loverboy's popular, RTD spritzes and Sparkling Hard Teas, this collection is the key to having an endless summer.
If you are obsessed with Loverboy's cocktails thanks to binge-watching Bravo's Summer House, starring Amanda Batula, Loverboy's co-founder and creative director, you're not alone. Thanks to this collection, you'll have a designated outfit to take you from the gym to getting tipsy at the beach.
"We felt that Terez already embodied our same vision when it came to the use of bright, vibrant colors and designs, but they also share similar values--spreading positivity, living life to the fullest, and celebrating every moment, big and small," Amanda explained. "Working together was a no-brainer and the design process was seamless. At Loverboy, health and wellness is extremely important to us - it's what helped conceptualize our brand in creating better-for-you beverages that are low in calories, no added sugars, and are gluten-free."
Whether you're in need of a new bra and legging set, something to keep you warm on breezy nights or a unique pair of swim trunks, the Loverboy x Terez collection has something for everyone.
"There is love in every stitch and every color shade. We wanted to create pieces that are so very comfortable and bring out your smile as soon as you put them on," Founder & CEO of Terez Zara Terez Tisch explained. "Over this entire process we have not only developed a wonderful collection but a special friendship. Whatever you put out into the universe comes back to you, good energy , that's what it is all about."
The collab is now available to shop on Terez and Loverboy's sites, but hurry Terez's product drops are known to sell out within hours. Just send it!
Apricot Sunset Bra
We are obsessed with this sunset-inspired ombré print! Showcasing the Loverboy logo, this sports bra will help you feel supported and cute during your workout.
Apricot Sunset Legging
Pair these leggings with the matching sports bra and you'll be the best dressed in your pilates class. Plus, the super-high waistband will gives off a flattering and smooth look.
Pastel Purple Palms Bike Short
We live in bike shorts and will most likely be adding this palm print pair to our collection. Not to mention, the sweat-wicking, compressive fabric will have you looking snatched!
Pastel Purple Palms Bra
Let this supportive sports bra transport you to a tropical destination when you're holding a plank.
Retro Palms Windbreaker
We love this retro windbreaker! The pastel hues and palm leaf details are so dreamy. Plus, it's lightweight, packable and water-resistant.
Men's Swim Trunk
With three stash pockets, supportive lining and fast-drying material, you can enjoy more life and Loverboy beverages in comfort and style.
CozyCozy Full-Zip Hoodie
Stand out in a good way with this neon green hoodie that features the Loverboy logo and contrasting teal strings.
CozyCozy Jogger
Complete the look with these uber-cozy joggers!
