Eliza Dushku Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku is now a mom of two!

The Bring It On actress celebrated the arrival of her second child on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 9. "Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan,' this week has been a journey in & of itself," she captioned her post.

"Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons," she continued, also mentioning her other son Philip 'Bourne,' "Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."

The star then thanked "all out there who support & love" her and her husband, Peter Palandjian, who is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. Eliza, 40, also offered an inside look at her pregnancy experience, which included photos from a glamorous maternity photoshoot.

One picturesque moment showed a then-pregnant Eliza strolling through nature as she cradled her baby bump. Another featured Eliza and Peter gazing into each other's eyes, followed by a black and white photo of baby Bodan's tiny feet.