Watch Allyson Felix's Adorable Reunion With Daughter Cammy After Historic Olympic Victories

Ten medals are nice, but the real prize was waiting for Allyson Felix at home.

Allyson, who set a record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won her 10th medal—becoming the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history—made a triumphant return home to California a day after the Closing Ceremony officially concluded the Olympic Games, her biggest cheerleader was ready and waiting.

"I missed you," Allyson tells her daughter, Cammy, 2, in a heartwarming video posted on Monday, Aug. 9.

As the track and field star sweetly lifts her daughter and gives her a kiss on the cheek, her little one replies, "I missed you," before adding, "I like your glasses."

Not wanting Dad to feel left out, the toddler then tells Kenneth Ferguson, "I like your shirt."

It should be noted that Kenneth was proudly rocking a tee with his wife's face and name emblazoned on the front.