Tour Inside Teyana Taylor's Mind-Blowing Pop Art Mansion

Multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor gave fans a sneak peek at her jaw-dropping Atlanta mansion on We Got Love Teyana & Iman. See inside the "cartoon"-themed fantasy home.

They've got taste!

We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are living the dream in their fantasy-inspired Atlanta, Georgia home. The luxe estate is the perfect playground for scene-stealing daughters Junie and Rue, while still putting design first.

Teyana expertly designed the Pop Art-themed mansion with the help of local ATL artists for a truly stunning result. The sprawling home is complete with black and white details and eye-popping decor. It makes sense that Teyana's keen eye for fashion would be reflected in her real estate choices!

"I'm an aesthetic person," Teyana explained in the first episode of We Got Love. "We want everything to look like a certain way." 

Her "super cool" house was part of the family's big move to Atlanta in Nov. 2020. "This is a big deal for us because it's like restarting," Teyana confessed. So, it was her priority to make the home feel like, well, home. 

foto
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Red Carpet Style

"I've always loved movies and also cartoons, so this is something that really represents me," Teyana gushed. "There's definitely still a lot more work to be done, but it feels good to finally be able to have just one place to call home." 

See inside their one-of-a-kind estate below before the We Got Love premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 18 on E!. 

E!
Welcome to Atlanta, GA

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's ATL mansion sure is a peach! The multi-story home may seem like a regular luxe house on the outside, but its interior design choices will make your jaw drop.

E!
2-D Design

Atlanta-based artist Pashlima designed the custom 2-dimensional style living room in Nov. 2020. "Had an amazing 2 days executing this living room project commissioned by @teyanataylor and @imanshumpert!!" the painter captioned on Instagram. "Huge thanks to the team I was a part of including @whiskeyspice @mkbuildsatl @glass.knuckles, I love y'all!!" Even the light switches were crafted to look like straight out of a comic book. 

E!
Eye-Popping Decor

Teyana opted for an eclectic array of artwork including painted skateboards, Roman-inspired busts and multiple BE@RBRICK statues.  

E!
Custom Dining Room

Talk about a true entertaining space! Local Atlanta production designer Mary-Kate "MK" Wightman brought Teyana's "vision of a 2-Dimensional dining room to life!" MK called working with Teyana a "pleasure" on Instagram after Teyana gave a special shout-out to the designer. "I've been planning this room for so longgggg," Teyana captioned. 

E!
Red Room

It's all about the Alice in Wonderland details for this black, white and red all over foyer. 

E!
Blue Bliss

Cerulean blue and rust orange accents line this grand living room, decorated for Christmas in the first episode of We Got Love Teyana & ImanFor those who don't want to take the black-and-white stairs, guests can opt to use the Willy Wonka-esque tube elevator. 

E!
Upstairs Chill

Once upstairs, guests can lounge on a large L-shaped couch surrounded by chic, modern decor. 

