Mark Ruffalo Praises 16-Year-Old Daughter Bella With Rare Photo

Mark Ruffalo is marveling at how fast his little girl has grown up.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, The Avengers actor shared a rare photo of his 16-year-old daughter Bella, who wore her hair in short curls under a beanie for the Kodak moment. He captioned the pic, "My daughter, Bella, so big and beautiful and coming into her own."
Amy Schumer recalled a prior encounter with the teen in a comment, writing, "I remember meeting her and thinking f--k yes this is a cool original person."
Bella is the middle child of the Ruffalo family. Her older brother Keen recently turned 20, meriting a congratulatory Instagram post from the Hulk himself. "Happy Birthday, Keeno! 20 years to heaven. I'm so grateful you are are my boy. I held you in my arms like a treasure. I hold you in my heart like a treasure," the proud dad wrote on June 20. "Keep growing. Keep pushing yourself. Nothing worth a damn in life is easy. Proud of you son."
Mark often gets sentimental when speaking about his three children, Keen, Bella and Odette, as well as his wife Sunrise, who he credits for keeping their family together. In a Mother's Day post, he reflected on how far they've come since tying the knot in 2000.
"In the bustle of life we sometimes forget to properly acknowledge the full depth of our gratitude. Sunrise, thank you for being such a strong a fierce Mother for the Kids," the 53-year-old actor acknowledged. "The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It's everything."
The Golden Globe winner added, "Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone."
Mark previously told People that he realized his wife is a "hero" after being left alone with their three teenage kids. He joked, "It's intense. The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything . . . the laundry alone is enough to destroy you."
When he's not consumed by laundry, Mark enjoys talking to his children about life. "I like those moments where you're just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles— it's hard for them, especially at that age," he told the outlet. "But my kids are way more savvy than I was, man. They're so engaged in the world."
His family was by his side when Mark won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes for his role in HBO's I Know This Much Is True. Sunrise, Keen and Odette wrapped their arms around him as he graciously accepted the honor from home.