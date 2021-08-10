Below Deck Med's Lloyd Spencer Opens Up About Coming Out as Sexually Fluid

Weitere : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean's Lloyd Spencer is speaking his truth.

Bravo fans watched as the first-year deckhand opened up about his sexuality during an extremely emotional moment on tonight's Aug. 9 episode. Lloyd publicly revealed for the first time on camera that he is sexually fluid while recounting his past experiences with homophobia in the yachting industry.

"I was treated like a piece of s--t by my captain," Lloyd told his Below Deck Med co-stars in tears, adding that he was repeatedly called "f----t." "I'm 90 percent straight," the Bravo star admitted.

Without hesitation, Lloyd's Below Deck family rallied around him to offer support, love and encouragement to live his truth.

Now, Lloyd is opening up to E! News about the emotional coming out moment, the support he's received and how Below Deck Med has changed his entire perspective on the yachting industry following past verbal abuse. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Lloyd.

E! NEWS: Coming on for your first season, were you planning on opening up about your sexuality?

LS: I was absolutely not planning on opening up about that whatsoever. It was purely an in-the-moment thing, the level of comfort and security I felt around [my team], and the topics of conversation that had previously been discussed that evening was certainly a big factor in that.