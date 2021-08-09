Sephora Is Now at Kohl's: Here's Everything You Need to Know

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The collaboration you've been waiting for is finally here. You can now shop for Sephora products at Kohl's. This means that customers can earn double the rewards points when they shop, getting both Kohl's rewards AND Sephora Beauty Insider points on the same purchase. If there isn't a Sephora location near you, but there's a Kohl's nearby you can make returns there too. If you think about it, you can really get so much done in one visit at Kohl's: you can shop/return Sephora items and return your Amazon purchases, and, of course, you can still buy everything that you normally would at Kohl's. Plus, there will be curated Sephora collections just for Kohl's.

You can get Sephora Collection products, including The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston's go-to eyebrow pencil. Kohl's now carries celebrity lines like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez's JLO Beauty, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. You can also get your tried and true products from Olaplex, Laura Mercier, Drunk Elephant, Sol de Janeiro, Too Faced, and more. Keep on scrolling to see some of the best-selling Sephora products that are now available at Kohl's.