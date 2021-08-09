Sad news, Bravoholics.

BravoCon 2021 is being postponed another year, the network announced today.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year," Bravo announced via social media on Monday, Aug. 9. "We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year's event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together."

Back in May, Bravo announced plans for the second annual convention to take place from Oct. 15 to 17 after taking 2020 off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I'm so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again," Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable, said at the time. "The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable."