The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship.

The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the Bachelor Nation page shared two separate photos of the reality stars enjoying a late night out. In one image, Bri and Greg were seen walking in the street side-by-side. Another snapshot showed the duo waiting in line together to enter an unknown place.

Following the news circulating of their hang out, Bri put her skills as a communications professional to use and set the record straight about her outing with Greg.

Later on Sunday, she posted an Instagram Story of herself holding hands with a man who clearly wasn't Greg. "Current relationship status," she captioned her post.