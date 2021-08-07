Read Jonah Hill, Zendaya and More Stars' Takes on Body Positivity

More and more celebs are speaking out about the importance of accepting and loving your body, no matter what you look like.
Jonah Hill even recently debuted a "Body Love" tattoo, five months after he clapped back at paparazzi on social media after photos of himself surfing surfaced online.
"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," the Wolf of Wall Street actor, whose weight has fluctuated over the past few years, wrote on Instagram in February. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."
Along with Jonah, many other stars, of different body types, have also promoted body positivity over the years. In 2016, Zendaya spoke out after she was photoshopped by a magazine, releasing a side-by-side comparison of the original and altered pic.
See quotes about body positivity by Jonah, Zendaya and other celebs such as Demi Lovato, Serena Williams, Lizzo and Jennifer Lawrence.