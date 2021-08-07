Kendall Jenner Celebrates Boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

Weitere : Kendall Jenner Gets "Emotional" Watching Devin Booker in NBA Finals

Kendall Jenner officially has an Olympic champion boyfriend.

The model celebrated Devin Booker's basketball win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 6 against France by sharing an Instagram Story of him in his jersey on the court following the U.S. team's game against France. She used a gold medal emoji over the picture to commemorate Devin's big victory. The 24-year-old athlete scored two points in the game, which had a final score of 87-82.

This of course isn't the only Olympian that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has in her life. Caitlyn Jenner competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, winning a gold medal in the decathlon.

Kendall's IG story celebration came weeks after the 25-year-old cheered on Devin at the NBA Finals on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix. An eyewitness told E! News, "Kendall was really engaged in the game. She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She held her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter."