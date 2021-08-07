Love Island Frontrunners Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair Quit Show After Death of His Sister

Tragedy has struck the Love Island villa, leaving the reality show's frontrunners heartbroken.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair, who were the strongest couple after remaining together since day one of season three, announced they were leaving the villa during the Aug. 5 episode.

The islanders woke up to find Josh and Shannon's bed empty. The couple walked in the bedroom, holding hands, to share the sad news that Josh's sister had died over night.

"I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today," Josh, 24, told his fellow CBS contestants. "Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night." He added, "Yeah, I just got word," seemingly from producers who informed him of her death. (The islanders film Love Island non-stop in Hawaii, typically without access to their cell phones and social media.)

The Sun reports that a Massachusetts coroner's office confirmed his sister Lindsey died Aug. 4, but no cause of death was revealed.