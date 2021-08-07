Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Death of Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes

Weitere : "Gone Girl" Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit & Run

Police have arrested an individual in connection to the death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes.

On Friday, Aug. 5, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that they took a 26-year-old male into custody amid an ongoing investigation. The spokesperson stated he was "arrested and charged within the confines on the 20th precinct on Thursday, August 6."

The individual is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. He appeared for his arraignment on Friday, Aug. 6 and remains in police custody.

Banes was struck by a motorized scooter or motorcycle as she was walking across the street to visit her alma mater, the Julliard School, on June 4. The 65-year-old actress was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with authorities reporting she was found on the pavement with severe head trauma.