The First Teaser for The Great Season 2 Will Make You Say "Huzzah"

Who said becoming the mother of Russia would be easy?

In the first teaser for season two of The Great, which premieres November 19 on Hulu, a very pregnant Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning) is still dealing with the coup she started against husband Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) at the end of season one. And, as Catherine quickly learns, Peter is not giving up his throne without a fight.

An eerily chipper Peter starts off the clip, "My dearest wife, how have you been?"

Dropping the pleasantries, Catherine retorts, "How have I been? At war with you, that's how I've been."

While Peter calls the chaos "great," Catherine seems less than pleased with the current situation, even begging her husband, "You need to give in. We need to stop this bloodshed over the throne."

Yet, as Peter reminds his wife, he doesn't mind the bloodshed one bit. "I mean, you honestly can't think you can run Russia without bloodshed," he further notes.