Breezy Tops for When It's Hot AF Outside

When it's hotter than hell outside, the last thing you want is to be wearing something skin-tight.
But just because you're opting for something a little looser doesn't mean you have to sacrifice any semblance of a silhouette. Yes: loose-fitting tops that are still sexy are out there. And you don't have to box yourself into one type of shirt either. So whether you're more of a silky cami kind of girl, or an off-the-shoulder type of lady, we have the option for you.
There really are no rules when it comes to summer tops.
Eyelet Ruffle-Strap Button-Up Tank Top
Eyelet tops are a must for the summer months! They're breathable, chic and can make any outfit look more dressed up.
Boulevard Tank
Available in six everyday colors, this tank will look great with a pair of jean shorts or joggers. The bowtie details add an extra fun touch, too!
Open Edit Satin Camisole
Wear this camisole with a pair of shorts when you can't deal with the heat or with leather pants for date night.
Thalia Tie Top Green
This silky top is perfect for those days when you want to look cute while braving the scorching temps.
Lightspun Rhyme Top in Tie-Dye
Talk about easy breezy! Made with lightspun double gauze, this tie-dye top will make you feel comfortable even if you're sweating bullets.
GANNI Seersucker Check Top
This adorable gingham top makes for a great transitional top as we move closer to the fall months.
House of Harlow 1960 x X Revolve Garrett Top
Let this top take you from brunch to dinner without having to change!
Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse
If you're also looking for a top that you can wear to work, this loose-fit satin blouse is for you.
Care FP Harper Tank
With an open back and v-neck silhouette, you can keep cool in style.
Viishow Women's V Neck Lace Trim Casual Tank Top
Available in over a dozen cute patterns, you might want to pick up a few of these lightweight and affordable tanks.
BB Dakota Freetime Top
We love this retro-inspired floral top! It's cute, airy and flattering.
-Originally published on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017 at 4:21 p.m. PST.