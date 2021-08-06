Find Out Minka Kelly's Next Big Television Role

Weitere : Zendaya Thanks "Euphoria" Fans After Win at 2019 PCAs

From one teen drama to the next. However, this time around, Minka Kelly will be one of the adults.

On Friday, August 6, Deadline reported that the Friday Night Lights alum has been added to the season two cast of HBO's Euphoria. While no details have been released about Kelly's new role, it's said she's not the only new face joining series leads Zendaya and Hunter Schafer for the new season. Specifically, Dominic Fike and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. have also joined season two in, what is assumed to be, recurring roles.

Kelly is obviously no stranger to the HBO family as she has recently starred on HBO Max's Titans, playing Dawn Granger/Dove. Still, Kelly is likely best known for playing cheerleader Lyla Garrity between 2006 and 2009 on FNL. So, it will be interesting to see how she fits into the ensemble cast, which also includes Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid and Sydney Sweeney among others.