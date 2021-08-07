Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Go Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold's Priceless Penthouse

Million Dollar Listing New York real estate broker Steve Gold recently put his SoHo loft on the market, but not before transforming the space into a “modern yet authentic and relaxed” space.

von Mike Vulpo Aug 07, 2021 13:00Tags
Reality TVWohnenLife/StyleWohnenPromisMillion Dollar ListingNBCU
Weitere: Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Now this is an open house Million Dollar Listing New York fans won't be able to resist.

When Steve Gold of the Corcoran Group renovated his SoHo loft, he was almost certain that the space would become his home for countless years to come. But after much thought and consideration, the luxury real estate broker is ready to make a change and start a new chapter outside of the city.

"I built this loft to last a lifetime and thought it would be something I kept in New York City forever," Steve exclusively shared with E! News. "But just as I bought this before I was a father, I learned as a new dad that priorities shift, and my partner [Luiza Gawlowska] and I feel we would like to raise [our daughter] Rose closer to my family, who live in Connecticut and commute into NYC for work."

Despite the upcoming move, The Gold Group NYC founder is more than proud of the space he briefly called home. Whether it's the appliance selection from JennAir or the oak flooring, there is a whole lot to admire about the space, which was recently put on the market for a reported $9.995 million. 

Fortunately, E! News was able to get a preview of the penthouse that could be yours if the price is right.  

foto
Garcelle Beauvais Transforms Miami Teachers' Lounge

"After a decade-plus of diligent note taking, I designed this penthouse as an eclectic mix of the best design elements I have seen and admired over my career," Steve shared. "The goal: to create a space that is comfortable and relaxed yet transports you to another place, while still keeping the design ethos within the context of a classic SoHo loft."

So, what are you waiting for? Get your VIP tour below.

Eric Soltan
Welcome Home

While Steve Gold is sad to say goodbye to his SoHo loft, the Million Dollar Listing New York star is proud of what he was able to create. "It is modern, yet authentic and relaxed, with a small touch of rustic—a difficult balance to achieve," he shared with E! News. "While I used the rarest materials and finishes, the loft still maintains an understated elegance that requires a sophisticated eye to notice some of the details." 

Eric Soltan
Kitchen Goals

"After visiting the JennAir Experience Showroom at the A&D Building in New York City, I fell in love with the Burlesque column refrigerator and freezer," Steve gushed. "I also chose an Obsidian interior Columns refrigerator and freezer to flank the counter and the NOIR suite of JennAir appliances, which are very modern and feature expansive black glass. When you look at my kitchen from the great room, you see this sleek, uniform aesthetic, but when you get closer and look inside each door, under every handle, you'll find details that really make a statement."

Eric Soltan
Million Dollar Kitchen

"JennAir gave me the tools to really customize my kitchen space and create an artful balance between luxury and function," Steve shared when giving E! News readers a look inside.  

Nina Poon
Favorite Things

While it's hard to choose a favorite room, Steve does have a soft spot for a certain space. "With the two bright exposures, multiple skylights, exposed beams and cast-iron columns, it is truly a WOW moment that you experience as soon as you enter the top floor through the key-locked elevator," Steve shared. "I love how the mood of the room alters as the light changes from morning to evening." 

Nina Poon
A Girls' Dream

When designing his daughter Rose's playroom, Steve couldn't disappoint. "As soon as Rose began crawling and the toys began to pile up, my partner and I, who both like very clean and organized spaces, decided we needed to change one of the back bedrooms to a playroom so the chaos can be (somewhat) contained," he explained. "The playroom is bright and cheerful, great for spending hours playing, learning, drawing and painting. In terms of the color, Rose's (now) playroom was always going to be pink, but with all the plasterwork throughout the apartment, I still wanted it to feel cohesive, so we created our own textured pink tone called 'Rose-y pink' with the help of Samuel Amoia and executed by plaster artist Benjamin Lai."

Nina Poon
Visionary

"As a top realtor in NYC, you can imagine I see a LOT of apartments," Steve shared. "After years of luxury sales, I have been fortunate to see and sell some of the most highly designed apartments by some of the world's best architects and designers…I literally spared no expense—I was creating the loft of my dreams." 

Nina Poon
Rise and Shine

Getting ready for a long day of work suddenly got easier when you have a spectacular bathroom like this.

Nina Poon
Sleep Tight

In the city that never sleeps, this stunning bedroom is sure to make getting some shut eye a little easier. 

Top Stories

1

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

2

Belarusian Olympian Speaks Out After Seeking Asylum in Poland

3

Vanessa Bryant Settles "Disgraceful" Lawsuit With Mom Sofia Laine

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Top Stories

1

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

2

Belarusian Olympian Speaks Out After Seeking Asylum in Poland

3

Vanessa Bryant Settles "Disgraceful" Lawsuit With Mom Sofia Laine

4

Reign Disick Welcomed Kourtney Kardashian Home in the Sweetest Way

5

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies