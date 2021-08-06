Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Feel Like You Have Nothing to Wear? How to Adapt Your Wardrobe After Weight Change

You don't have to change your body for your clothes. Just stock up on pieces that will evolve with you and your figure!

E-Comm: Adapting Your Wardrobe After Weight ChangeGetty Images

Whether you've gained or lost weight during the pandemic, we can relate.

If you are prepping to go back to the office or school, assessing your wardrobe might be the most difficult part. Maybe your jeans don't fit, the sleeves on your tops feel a little snug or perhaps you're drowning in clothes that once fit you like a glove. Whatever the case may be, it's important to give yourself grace. Life happens!

After trying on your clothes, don't run to buy a gym membership or a whole new wardrobe. It's all about stocking up on a few staple pieces that will continue to support your ever-changing body.

Below, we rounded up the types of clothing that you should add to your closet if you feel like you have nothing to wear.

Flowy Dresses

The great thing about flowy dresses is that you can either hide your figure or accentuate it with the help of a belt. 

Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress

With stretchy material and a loose fit, this dress is definitely one that you should have on hand if your weight is fluctuating. Plus, it's great for dressing up or down!

One Amazon reviewer said, "I'm 5'7, 135 lbs. with a growing baby bump & I love how the small fits me! The fabric is super comfy & stretchy, so I plan to get a lot of wear out of this dress as the bump grows!"

$20
Amazon

Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress

Whether you wear this boho maxi dress alone, add a belt or even a pair of jeans or leggings underneath, you'll look uber chic!

$168
Free People

Joggers 

Let's face it, jeans are a tricky purchase. If you don't want to spend a ton of money on a nice pair of jeans, especially if you anticipate your weight to change, we recommend picking up a trustworthy pair of joggers. They're roomy, flattering and can be dressed up or down for work or date nights!

Halogen Utility Satin Joggers

Pair these joggers, which feature a stretchy ribbed waistband, with a tank top or blouse for a cute weekend look.

$49
Nordstrom

Tencel Soft Cargo Pant

Anything with drawstring waist ties will become your new best friend. We love how these cargo pants can be adjusted if you've gained or lost weight.

$70
$42
Banana Rep. Factory

Oversized Outerwear

Thankfully, oversized blazers and "shackets" are having a moment. They're perfect for looking chic while drawing attention away from areas you're sensitive about.

Boyfriend Blazer

Whether you're looking for an office-approved look or grabbing drinks with the girls, this oversized blazer will make you look and feel confident and trendy.

$195
Good American

Lilac Checked Wool Look Oversized Shacket

Shackets are the ultimate cool girl style for the fall and breezy summer nights! Just pair it with your comfiest pair of jeans and a tee for a flattering fit.

$68
PrettyLittleThing

Wrap Dresses & Tops

You cannot go wrong with stocking up on wrap dresses and tops. They're a great tool for accentuating your figure and can be adjusted based on your changing body.

Forever That Girl Colorblocked Wrap Blouse

This colorblock blouse definitely needs to be part of your fall wardrobe. 

$11
Anthropologie

Trench Shirtdress

This flattering dress is perfect for BBQs, brunch or office days.

$120
$84
Banana Rep. Factory

Sardinia Cotton Dress

We're obsessed with this dress! Made from cotton sateen, you'll look ready to conquer any presentation or special event in style.

$138
Universal Standard

Relaxed-Fit Tops

When you're scouring the web and mall for new clothes to compliment your figure, pay attention to labels that say "relaxed fit." These are items you can keep in your closet for several seasons because they're not fitted and will support you during weight loss or gain.

Women's Relaxed Crop Tee

Whether you're looking for a top for casual meetups with friends or something to wear under a work blazer or cardigan, we suggest stocking up on a few of these comfy tees.

$40
Richer Poorer

Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe

There's nothing worse than trying on a poplin shirt and feeling like any subtle movement will cause the buttons to fly off. On the flip side, you don't want to be drowning in extra fabric after weight loss. If you're experiencing either situation, invest a relaxed-fit version that will be more adaptable to your changing body.

$80
$55
J.Crew

Pointed Toe Shoes

Did you know pointed shoes can make you look slimmer? The popular silhouette, which we will admit isn't the most comfortable, can help elongate the look of your legs. 

Spirit Ivory Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties

White booties are here to stay! The retro-inspired silhouette will make you look stylish and slim, what could be better!

$54
Lulus

Stacey Pointed Toe Flat

These snakeskin flats are perfect for long work days or special occasions where you're on your feet for hours on end.

$130
Sam Edelman

Ready for more wardrobe hacks? Check out these hybrid workwear styles!

