Bella Hadid Recalls Feeling “Enormous Pressure” to Project a “Sexbot” Image

Bella Hadid is reflecting on the off-runway pressures she faced as a young model.



The 24-year-old graces the cover of Vogue's September 2021 issue—along with Lourdes Leon, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu—as part of a group of models that the magazine said, "make the moment."



In her cover story interview, Bella looked back on the early days of her modeling career, which skyrocketed when she was just 17 years old. As Bella explained, she felt pressure to project a certain image while trying to figure out "who she was."

"It's like there were two Bellas," she explained. "Me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid' the alter ego, who was—I dunno—a sexbot who goes out every night?"



Additionally, the Savage x Fenty model also opened up about her struggles with having social anxiety as a public figure.