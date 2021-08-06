Aaliyah's Estate Calls Out "Unscrupulous Endeavor" to Release Late Star's Music

Weitere : See Aaliyah Back in 2001: E! News Rewind

It's been nearly two decades since Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 22. While her legacy lives on, much of her music has been kept off digital music services and out of print.

But on Aug. 5, her record label Blackground Records announced that, through its new partnership with distributor EMPIRE, the late singer's music will be made available on all major digital streaming platforms and physical albums, starting with One in a Million on Aug. 20. Aaliyah's work—including the Romeo Must Die soundtrack, her 2001 self-titled album and two compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah—will then be rolled out over the following weeks.

For years, fans have called for the catalog's release. And while there were glimmers of hope, they never came to fruition. The reason for this isn't fully clear. But in a statement shared to Instagram just hours after the announcement, The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton gave its reaction to the most recent news.