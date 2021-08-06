MyKirei by KAO's Famous Foam Soap Now Comes in a Paw Print Design

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
A few months ago, MyKirei by KAO's flower foam soap went viral on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, and now there's a paw print version!
Made with vitamin-C rich Japanese Yuzu fruit extract and soothing rice water, each pump of this soap will reveal a perfectly-shaped paw print while helping to nourish and clean hands. Additionally, parents can rest easy knowing the famous soap is pediatrician and dermatologist-tested!
If you're sold on this pawsome soap like we are, scroll below to shop it!
MyKirei by KAO Paw Print Foam Hand Wash
Not only will this soap make you want to wash your hands more, but it's an eco-friendly buy! Once you're done with the 99% biodegradable soap, just pick up a refill!
