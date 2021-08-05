Swimmer Hector Pardoe Withdraws From Olympic Race After Gruesome Eye Injury

Weitere : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

A horrific and bloody eye injury sank British swimmer Hector Pardoe's dream of winning his first Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Warning: Graphic images below)

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the 20-year-old athlete got elbowed in the face in the closing lap of the 10-kilometer marathon swimming race, his first Olympic event. Pardoe suffered a cut and lost his goggles, which forced him to withdraw. Pardoe told the BBC that his eye "was bleeding everywhere."

"I thought I'd lost the eye," Pardoe said in the on-camera interview, keeping a towel pressed against his right eye. "My goggles came off completely. I always think whenever I was going to get an injury, I'd be able to finish the race, but my goggles fell off and I couldn't even get them. I couldn't see anything. I thought my eye had fallen out in the water. I was going up to the lifeguards, saying, 'My eye, my eye! Is it OK?' They weren't giving me a very decisive opinion and I had to get out after that."