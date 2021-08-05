Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Saved In a Totally Unexpected Way

After being canceled by NBC in June, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has reportedly found a new home as a holiday movie. Here's everything we know...

von Alyssa Ray Aug 05, 2021
Weitere: Jane Levy Didn't Expect 2021 Golden Globe Nomination

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist lives to sing and dance another day.

On Thursday, August 5, Deadline reported that the musical dramedy has been saved by Roku—but not in the way you may think. Apparently, the streamer is finalizing a deal with the canceled NBC series for a holiday movie with Jane Levy and fellow leads expected to return.

However, not all is lost for the series as, per the publication, a revival of the show may still occur depending on how the planned film performs. We're sure this is great news for fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, who were heartbroken when the series was canceled in June.

Nonetheless, Lionsgate, who produces the show, never gave up on finding Zoey a new home. Following the show's initial cancelation, Lionsgate said in a statement, "In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following."

foto
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

So, where will the holiday movie pick up? Season two ended with a surprising twist with Zoey (Levy) confessing her feelings to Max (Skylar Astin) through her own heart song. While it was unclear whether both Max and Zoey have the powers or if just Max can hear the heart songs now, creator Austin Winsberg teased to E! News that there will be "complications" and "great romantic comedy" in store for the couple's future.

Hopefully, this will all be addressed in the reported holiday movie!

NBC

For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the images below.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Well, this is sweet news! Sweet Tooth will return for a second season on Netflix.

WarnerMedia
Renewed: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Just as production wrapped for season 3 of Snowpiercer, TNT confirmed that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for season 4.

CBS
Renewed: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Good Fight will keep on fighting as it received a sixth season from Paramount+.

Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

The iCarly revival will be back for a second season on Paramount+, and will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

Disney+
Renewed: Loki (Disney+)

Loki's first finale ended with a surprise renewal for season two, making it the first of Disney+'s current Marvel series to score a renewal.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Renewed: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock has said yes to a second season of beloved new small town comedy Rutherford Falls.

HBO Max
Renewed: Made for Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max's less-than-romantic dark comedy will be back for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Good Girls (NBC)

Good Girls will be saying goodbye after its fourth season wraps up on July 8. 

NBC
Canceled: Manifest (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on the mystery series Manifest after three seasons, leaving fans with a massive cliffhanger and major death. Creater Jeff Rake has promised to find a new home for the show, so fingers crossed!

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: Girls5Eva

Peacock has renewed Girls5Eva for a season 2, meaning the group is sticking 2getha. 

NBC
Canceled: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: Rebel (ABC)

There will be no season two for Katey Sagal's legal dramedy. 

ABC
Canceled: Mixed-ish (ABC)

ABC is saying goodbye to its Black-ish prequel after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: For Life (ABC)

There will be no season three on ABC for For Life, though the show is reportedly being shopped to a new home.

ABC
Canceled: American Housewife (ABC)

After five seasons, the plug has been pulled on comedy American Housewife.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: Call Your Mother (ABC)

ABC has said no to a season two of freshman comedy Call Your Mother.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

foto
