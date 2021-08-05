Turquoise Miami, Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter, Disputes Report About 4-Year-Old's Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell, has slammed a report about the alleged cause of the 4-year-old girl's death.
She had announced on Instagram this past weekend that the toddler had died, without elaborating or disclosing any possible pre-existing health conditions. And on Thursday, Aug. 5, TMZ reported that, according to her death certificate, Lauren died in late June at her Georgia home from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. Hours later, Turquoise took to her Instagram Story to slam the report.
"This is what y'all people do for fun. F--k all y'all," Turquoise wrote. "Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK! HOW DARE Y'ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD'S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY. THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN'T BACK YET."
She continued, "Y'all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it's me without my daughter not none of y'all!" she continued in a second post. "I feel the loneliness every night not none of y'all! Y'all so f--kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!"
Fetty Wap, who has five older children from previous relationships, according to Us Weekly, has not commented about the report. The rapper paid tribute to Lauren earlier this week on social media. On Monday, Aug. 2, in an Instagram Live video, he held and kissed a picture of Lauren and asked viewers to comment with "all butterflies" in her honor, citing that the animal was something "she loved."
"If you could do that," Fetty said, "that would mean a lot to me."
The rapper later shared a photo of Lauren on his Instagram grid, writing, "Hey mini me (My Twin) …. ' I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend. '"