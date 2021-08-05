Brooks Laich Debuts Romance With Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir With a Sweet Kiss

Weitere : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Did Brooks Laich really think we'd simply skate by this PDA?

More than a year after his split from Julianne Hough, the former NHL player has taken his romance with CrossFit star Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir public. On August 1, Laich—wearing a jersey in support of the Icelandic athlete—was seen giving Davíðsdóttir a congratulatory kiss after she competed in the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games.

"This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined," Laich gushed on Instagram. "So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching - bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!"

Needless to say, Davíðsdóttir is pleased with her new cheerleader, replying, "THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always."