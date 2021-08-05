Justin Bieber Calls Out Media for Sharing Photos of Him That “Make Me Look Sick and Unwell”

Weitere : Justin Bieber Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Justin Bieber is over the throwback photos.



In messages shared to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 4., the 27-year-old singer expressed dissatisfaction with the media for using his older pictures, including one from the 2020 Seasons red carpet premiere. Alongside the recently published photo of himself donning longer blonde hair underneath a black hat and sporting a mustache, he wrote, "I'm still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I'm telling [you], media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I'm not okay."



In a follow-up post, the "Peaches" vocalist shared a collage that included four different photos of himself—but highlighted the first (in which is also an older photo of himself with a mustache) using a finger-pointing emoji.

"There have been countless photo and oppertunities [sic] for media to pick up other photos," he wrote. "But they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it's not right."