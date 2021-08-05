Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Latest Teaser Features Tears, Laughs and a Lotta Love

Hot damn! The end is near for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
And, as the exclusive new teaser highlights below, the cast is just as emotional as we are about the NBC comedy coming to an end. Co-creator and star Andy Samberg promised that fans can expect "a lot of laughs, a lot of tears, tons of shenanigans [and] maybe a 'Hot Damn' or two."
Back in February, NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth season would be its last, but, thankfully, the latest teaser has assured us that the series intends to go out with a bang.
Terry Crews, who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, said the cast is at their best for the final season, adding, "We know our characters, we know what we're doing."
While looking back at their time on the show, many cast members, including Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, found themselves getting emotional. "Honestly, it's kind of hard to articulate what Brooklyn Nine-Nine has meant to me," Fumero, who plays rule-following Amy Santiago, shared while fighting back tears. "Because it's changed my life."
Beatriz, who plays tough Rosa Diaz, expressed a similar sentiment, adding, "Even when it was hard and when we were tired, there's always so much joy to be had."
And if you haven't started blubbering yet, just wait until you see Joel McKinnon Miller's lip quiver while talking about "the absolute thrill" it's been to work on the show.
Of course, it's not all sad as Fumero teased "a mic drop" ending for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Case in point: Amy is seen epically breaking down a door to get to her crying baby.
And it will be as laugh-out-loud as ever, with Samberg promising that they're "trying to cram as many jokes as we can into 21-and-a-half minutes."
We love to hear it! For a peek at what's to come for the farewell season, watch the exclusive first look above.
The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicks off with two back-to-back episodes Thursday, August 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
